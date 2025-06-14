I am SINGLE - Sportspesa CEO and MP, RONALD KARAURI’s Tanzanian estranged lover, NANA DOLLZ, says after their hyped affair ended in tears







Saturday, June 14, 2025 - The hyped romantic affair between Kasarani Member of Parliament and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, and Tanzanian model, Nana Dollz, has hit a snag.

Nana Dollz, a popular brand influencer and socialite based in Dar es Salaam, took to her Instagram account to make the surprise announcement, simply stating, "I am SINGLE.”.

The post has since sparked a flurry of speculation and reactions from fans who had closely followed the publicized relationship.

However, she did not delve into the reasons behind the breakup, only indicating that she was already to move on.

The relationship first came into the limelight in April this year after Nana openly confirmed that she was romantically involved with Karauri.

At the time, she denied any accusations of being a homewrecker, claiming that the flamboyant MP and businessman had already separated from his wife, Captain Ruth Karauri, a respected Kenya Airways pilot and celebrated figure in aviation.

“I didn’t break any marriage. When I met him, he had already parted ways with his wife,” Nana had stated then, pushing back against critics.

Check out her post.

