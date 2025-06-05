CCTV captures two thugs armed with AK-47 rifles and dressed in jungle military uniforms raiding an Mpesa shop in Timau (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 5, 2025 - Detectives have arrested two thugs captured on CCTV staging a robbery at Maritati Centre in Timau last week.

Dressed in jungle military uniforms and armed with two AK-47 rifles, the criminals stormed into an Mpesa shop and ordered the attendant to open the door.

On hesitation, they fired at her but she dodged the bullets and sneaked into a nearby room.

But determined to execute their robbery mission, the gang went on to smash the glass shelf that housed mobile phones, making off with 15 smartphones.

And as they fled, they shot at a customer who was heading to the said shop, oblivious of the ongoing robbery, causing injuries to the right hip.

A second bullet injured a second victim in the left arm.

Detectives conducted investigation and arrested the suspects, following an intelligence-led operation, and recovered jungle green trousers, matching those worn by the robbers as captured by CCTV cameras during the robbery incident.

Watch the footage.

CCTV captures two thugs armed with AK-47 rifles and dressed in jungle military uniforms raiding an Mpesa shop in Timau pic.twitter.com/UR0epj6vq7 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 5, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST