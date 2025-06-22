Tragedy in Kitale!! Man kills a married woman for rejecting him and then takes his own life (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - In a deeply disturbing incident that has shocked residents of Kibomet, on the outskirts of Kitale town, a 35-year-old woman, identified as Sally Sitawa Saenyi, was brutally murdered inside her home by a man whose obsessive advances she had repeatedly rejected.

The assailant, identified as Patrick Silali Barasa, is said to have stabbed Sally three times, twice in the neck and once in the back, in what appears to be a premeditated act of femicide.

Sally's devastated father, Justus Saenyi, could hardly hold back tears as he spoke to reporters.

He revealed that Patrick, a taxi driver from Nairobi, had persistently harassed and threatened his daughter despite knowing she was a married woman.

Patrick reportedly travelled from Nairobi to Kitale on Thursday, June 19th, and within 48 hours, had executed his deadly plan.

Neighbours who responded to the commotion rushed Sally to Cherang’any Nursing Home, where she was pronounced dead on arrival.

As the community grieved, police swung into action and launched a manhunt for the killer.

Patrick’s lifeless body was found in a lodging in Moi’s Bridge, a short distance from where he committed the murder.

He is believed to have taken his own life, possibly by ingesting poison.

The Kenyan DAILY POST