Caught on camera! Reckless driver causes a tragic accident after colliding with a matatu while overtaking recklessly and speeds off without care (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 22, 2025 - A tragic road accident was caught on camera, showing the horrifying moment that a reckless driver collided head-on with a matatu while overtaking dangerously on a busy highway.

The video shows the driver of the speeding saloon car losing control of the vehicle, before colliding with an oncoming matatu packed with passengers.

Several passengers were seriously injured and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Shockingly, the rogue diver sped off without care after causing the accident.

Watch the video.

Ths car while overtaking vibaya has caused a terrible accident in Kayole Naivasha and driven away like nothing happened. pic.twitter.com/D0PfLfXnNt — Dickson Otieno (@DicksonOtieno) June 22, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST