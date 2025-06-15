TRAGEDY!! Fatal crash at Slopes Villa in Engineer in Nyandarua involving police vehicle claims two lives, including a police officer (PHOTOs)

Sunday, June 15, 2025 - A tragic road accident occurred at Slopes Villa in Engineer, Nyandarua County, involving a police vehicle and a double-cabin pickup truck.
The collision resulted in the deaths of two individuals,
including a police officer.
According to preliminary reports, the police vehicle was
rushing to respond to an earlier road accident in the vicinity when the fatal
crash happened.
The impact of the collision was severe, leaving both
vehicles badly damaged.
