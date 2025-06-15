RUTO was not lying when he said the Government will clean Nairobi River - See latest PHOTOs of the ongoing project



Sunday, June 15, 2025 - When President William Ruto vowed that his Government will restore and clean up the Nairobi River, many dismissed it as just another political promise.

But fast forward to today, and the transformation is underway and visible.

Latest photos from the ground show massive cleanup operations and the creation of green corridors along the riverbanks.

These developments are part of a flagship initiative spearheaded by the Nairobi Rivers Commissionunder the government’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA).

