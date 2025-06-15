GACHAGUA reveals that RUTO and his wife, RACHEL, have frequent domestic wrangles that affect her public appearances - Including missing RAILA’s AU bid launch (VIDEO)





Sunday, June 15, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has claimed that President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto have been experiencing frequent domestic wrangles, which he says have affected her attendance at key public functions.

Speaking during a church service on Sunday, Gachagua insinuated that Mama Rachel's absence from certain high-profile events, including Raila Odinga’s AU Commission Chairperson bid launch, was not due to other obligations or scheduling issues, but rather private disagreements between her and the President.

Gachagua disclosed that he had personally noticed Rachel’s absence during Raila’s AU bid launch and became concerned.

Upon inquiring, he claimed that President Ruto candidly told him there had been a “minor misunderstanding at home”, implying the First Lady stayed away due to a domestic dispute.

In a further revelation, Gachagua claimed that during his tenure as Deputy President, President Ruto instructed him to only attend key state functions with his wife, Dorcas, if Mama Rachel was also present.

“The President felt uneasy that I always attended functions with my wife Dorcas, especially when Mama Rachel was absent. He told me it made him look like he was not a family-oriented man,” Gachagua stated.

Listen to the full clip below.

Riggy G to Kasongo: Mimi sijawahi piga bibi kama wewe. Wachana na Pastor Dorcas kabisa. Wueh! pic.twitter.com/Yw1d6oN8Rj — Cornelius K. Ronoh (@itskipronoh) June 15, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST