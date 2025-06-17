Tragedy as an insurance executive is stabbed to death by a lone gunman posing as a Good Samaritan at Cabanas area, Embakasi, after his car stalled at night - RIP JOHN ARAMA (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Detectives have launched a manhunt for a lone gunman who attacked and killed a motorist as he attended to his car that had stalled on the road at night over mechanical issues in the Cabanas area, Embakasi, Nairobi.

The victim, John Arama Geke, an insurance executive, was in the company of a woman when they were attacked.

It has been established that the deceased was heading home from a nightclub when his car developed a mechanical problem.

A lone rider on a motorbike approached with the intent of helping, but he turned out to be a robber.

A confrontation ensued and in the process, he was stabbed on the left side of his chest and lower abdomen, leading to his death.

Police arrived at the scene and moved the body to the mortuary.

The incident left the woman devastated as police detained her for questioning.

Friends have taken to social media to mourn the deceased, describing him as a great soul.

At the time of his death, he was working with a leading insurance company.

The Kenyan DAILY POST