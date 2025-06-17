RAILA ODINGA’s well-endowed sister, RUTH, breaks necks as she dances at a public function (VIDEO)







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - The internet is buzzing after a video surfaced showing ODM leader, Raila Odinga’s sister, Ruth Odinga, stealing the spotlight at a public event with her electric dance moves and her undeniably curvaceous figure.

The well-endowed Women Representative let loose on the dance floor during a community event in Kisumu County.

Dressed casually, Ruth had the crowd on its feet as she joined a local band on stage and began to dance with energy and confidence.

Cheers erupted as Ruth whined to the beat effortlessly and the crowd couldn’t get enough.

Watch the video.

RAILA ODINGA’s well-endowed sister, RUTH, breaks necks as she dances at a public function pic.twitter.com/ICwBncNNat — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 17, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST