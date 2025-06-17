Nominated Senator HEZENA LEMALETIAN claims her life is in danger days after calling off her engagement and returning dowry - “If anything happens to me’







Tuesday, June 17, 2025 - Nominated Senator Hezena Lemaletian has alleged that her life is in danger.

In a public statement, Senator Hezena warned that should anything happen to her, a powerful family in Samburu County and their political allies should be held accountable.

“To my friends and relatives: If anything happens to me, one family in Samburu and its allies in the political class should be blamed,” she said.

Hezena claimed that the family had previously threatened her late father and is now targeting her.

She accused them of sabotaging her engagement, fueling false narratives online, and orchestrating personal attacks.

“After failing in their attempt to bring down my late father, they are now after me - from swearing to ruin my engagement to misusing social media with false allegations,” she stated.

The Senator disclosed that she had submitted evidence to the relevant authorities and vowed to pursue justice.

“I have left the records of who these people are with the relevant authorities and will continue to seek justice,” she affirmed.

Her claims come just days after she revealed she had called off her engagement and returned dowry paid during a lavish traditional ceremony in October 2024.

On May 16th, Hezena cited a background check, as per Samburu customs, as the reason behind the cancellation.

“I shall not be married to that person whatsoever.”

“I thank our elders.”

“A thorough background check was conducted, and the decision was made,” she said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST