Toxic Kenyan lady goes berserk and destroys boyfriend’s household items, pours water on his bed in violent outburst (VIDEO)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A scorned Kenyan lady went on a rampage, destroying her boyfriend’s household items and drenching his bed with water in a shocking fit of rage.

In the video shared on Tiktok, the visibly enraged lady is seen hurling utensils, breaking electronics, and flipping chairs as she curses her boyfriend.

She then proceeds to pour an entire bucket of water onto his bed, all while hurling insults and threats.

“You will regret knowing me!” she shouts, her voice filled with rage.

The boyfriend was not home at the time of the incident.

He returned later, only to find his house turned upside down, with broken appliances, scattered furniture, and a soaked mattress.

The motive behind the meltdown remains unclear, but social media users have been quick to label the lady as “toxic” and “emotionally unstable,” sparking a heated debate about red flags in modern relationships.

Watch the video.

Toxic Kenyan lady goes berserk and destroys boyfriend’s household items, pours water on his bed in violent outburst pic.twitter.com/PKHxJwhKmd — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST