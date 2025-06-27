Toxic Kenyan lady goes berserk and destroys boyfriend’s household items, pours water on his bed in violent outburst (VIDEO)

Friday, June 27, 2025 - A scorned Kenyan lady went on a rampage, destroying her boyfriend’s household items and drenching his bed with water in a shocking fit of rage.
In the video shared on Tiktok, the visibly enraged
lady is seen hurling utensils, breaking electronics, and flipping chairs as she
curses her boyfriend.
She then proceeds to pour an entire bucket of water
onto his bed, all while hurling insults and threats.
“You will regret knowing me!” she shouts, her voice
filled with rage.
The boyfriend was not home at the time of the
incident.
He returned later, only to find his house turned
upside down, with broken appliances, scattered furniture, and a soaked
mattress.
The motive behind the meltdown remains unclear, but
social media users have been quick to label the lady as “toxic” and
“emotionally unstable,” sparking a heated debate about red flags in modern
relationships.
Watch the video.
Toxic Kenyan lady goes berserk and destroys boyfriend’s household items, pours water on his bed in violent outburst pic.twitter.com/PKHxJwhKmd— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2025
