Cry for justice after beautiful KIKUYU LADY, NJOKI, was brutally murdered by her boyfriend - He is still roaming free after committing the heinous act (VIDEO)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - A family is crying for justice after their young daughter, identified as Njoki, was killed by her boyfriend in cold blood.

Njoki, described by friends as kind-hearted and full of life, was found lifeless in her apartment under horrifying circumstances.

Witnesses say she had visible injuries, and early reports suggest she may have been beaten to death after a domestic altercation.

Even more shocking is the fact that the main suspect, her boyfriend, is still on the loose, with authorities yet to make an arrest weeks after the heinous act.

Njoki’s friends have taken to Tiktok to seek justice, urging the authorities to arrest her killer boyfriend.

She left a young child who is now under her mother’s care.

Cry for justice after beautiful KIKUYU LADY, NJOKI, was brutally murdered by her boyfriend - He is still roaming free after committing the heinous act pic.twitter.com/d9TjCBbkgY — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 27, 2025

