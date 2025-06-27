King MSWATI’s 16th wife NOMCEBO ZUMA, daughter of former South African President JACOB ZUMA, leaves royal marriage due to ‘loneliness’ (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 27, 2025 - Nomcebo Zuma, the 22-year-old daughter of former South African President Jacob Zuma, has reportedly walked away from her short-lived royal marriage to King Mswati III of Eswatini.

The couple’s union, formalized during the famed Umhlanga Reed Dance in September 2024, saw Nomcebo become the monarch’s 16th wife.

Yet, less than a year later, she has returned to her family home in Nkandla.

Insiders say the young queen, or Inkhosikati, struggled with prolonged periods of separation from the King.

"I haven’t seen my husband in months," she is said to have confided in close family members.

The emotional toll of loneliness and the practical challenges of sharing a husband with multiple wives reportedly led her to invoke the Eswatini tradition of “kwemuka” - a wife leaving her marital home.

Her decision has stirred public discourse across Southern Africa.

Once hailed as a union of love between two powerful families, Nomcebo’s quiet departure now raises questions about the human cost of royal polygamy.

With King Mswati’s reported 11 wives and over 50 children, personal connection seems a rare luxury.

However, a royal delegation has allegedly been dispatched to negotiate her return, but both the Zuma family and Eswatini palace remain silent.