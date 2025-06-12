This pretty and well-endowed female Army Officer flaunting her ‘assets’ has caused commotion online (VIDEO)

Thursday, June 12, 2025 - A video of a stunning female army officer dancing in uniform has gone viral, lighting up social media with mixed reactions.
The stylish and confident officer shows off her carefree
vibe and killer dance moves, clearly ready to unwind after a long shift.
She captioned the video; “Mood till further notice”
Her confidence, curves, and charisma have sparked a wave of
reactions online, from admiration to hilarious comments.
Some netizens even joked that with such curves, she could
distract enemies and win wars without lifting a finger.
Watch the video below.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
See yansh wey person dey carry go war 💔 pic.twitter.com/afYjH5TwFc— ATL Huncho🇬🇭🇺🇸 (@hunchochoppah) June 11, 2025
0 Comments