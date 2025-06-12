Hii Kitu itakulwa na mchwa! Kenyan LADY boldly declares she doesn’t mind sleeping around for money in viral video (WATCH)







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - A bold Kenyan slay queen has set social media ablaze after admitting on a podcast that she'd gladly accept Ksh 2 million to "have fun" with a man.

“This body will be eaten by ants anyway” (hii kitu itakulwa na mchwa), so why hoard it?” she said unapologetically.

The viral video was part of a podcast conversation on how far babes are willing to go for the “soft life.”

Former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, who shared the clip on X, reacted by warning men to work hard so their daughters don’t trade dignity for cash.

The video has sparked a fierce debate online, with opinions split across the timeline.

Watch the video below.

Men, work hard so that your children don't lose dignity and morals coz of money pic.twitter.com/7t0kVmebzy — Mike Sonko (@MikeSonko) June 12, 2025