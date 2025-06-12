He is focused! Hilarious video of a man ignoring a LADY at a party leaves netizens in stitches







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - A hilarious video has gone viral online showing a man ignoring a lady despite her trying to grab his attention relentlessly.

In the trending clip, the well-endowed lady at a lively party appears to be dancing and trying to get the man’s attention, but he remains completely unbothered and minding his own business like she doesn’t exist.

Despite her best efforts, smiling and even attempting to kiss him, the man doesn’t flinch.

His expression remains calm and composed, leading netizens to dub him “the most disciplined man of 2025.”

Watch the video.

The man is focused pic.twitter.com/8nLZMNixs8 — Vuvu Videos 🇿🇦 (@VideosVuvu) June 11, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST