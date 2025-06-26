This Generation is Wild! Gen Z protester carries a pet dog on his back while chanting “RUTO MWIZI” during demos (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - In a moment that perfectly captures the fearless spirit and unpredictability of Gen Z, a young protester was filmed carrying his pet dog on his back while marching through the streets and chanting “Ruto Mwizi!” in defiance of the Government.

The now-viral video shows the protester chanting anti-government protests as he joined hundreds of demonstrators.

As tear gas fills the air, he remains unfazed, shouting ‘Ruto Mwizi’ with the dog comfortably perched on his back.

The video has lit up social media, with netizens praising the protester's boldness, creativity, and even sense of humor amid serious political unrest.

“Only Gen Z would bring a dog to a protest like it’s a music festival,” one user joked on X.

“That dog is protesting too, and probably has more courage than some MPs,” another quipped.

The video is just one of many bizarre yet powerful scenes emerging from the youth-led protests against the Government, which rocked several cities across Kenya on Wednesday.

Watch the video.

This Generation is Wild! Gen Z protester carries a pet dog on his back while chanting “RUTO MWIZI” during demos pic.twitter.com/j0INJKyW0Z — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

