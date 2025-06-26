SHOCKING moment a supermarket was raided and looted during protests - Even children joined the looting spree (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A shocking video has emerged online capturing the chaotic moment a supermarket was raided and looted during the anti-Government protests on Wednesday, with even children seen participating in the looting.

In the now-viral footage, a large group of people is seen forcing their way into the supermarket, overwhelming security and grabbing everything in sight.

The shelves were cleared within minutes as individuals, young and old, scrambled to carry away food, electronics, and household goods.

What has left many Kenyans stunned is the sight of children joining in the looting spree.

A little boy was captured on camera making away with a bicycle.

“It’s heartbreaking and shameful. These protests were about the future of the youth, now we see them being taught to loot,” one X user wrote.

Watch the video.

SHOCKING moment a supermarket was raided and looted during protests - Even children joined the looting spree pic.twitter.com/mqrmH7iuci — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

