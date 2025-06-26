Heavily armed police officers seen abducting a young man along Thika Road as anti-Government protests continued late into the night (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A disturbing video has surfaced online showing heavily armed police officers abducting a young man along Thika Road as anti-Government protests continued late into the night.

In the video recorded near the Spur Mall, the young man is seen being forcefully bundled into a police vehicle by heavily armed police officers dressed in tactical gear.

The identity and whereabouts of the abducted man remain unknown.

The incident has sparked widespread condemnation on social media, with many accusing the police of using illegal and brutal tactics to suppress dissent.

Watch the video.

