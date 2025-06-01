This boda boda rider’s encounter with a slay queen rocking a figure hugging dress will make your day (VIDEO)







Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Riding a boda boda while wearing a dress can be challenging for many women, often leading to awkward or uncomfortable sitting positions.

To avoid this, some prefer to sit sideways.

However, a humorous video circulating online shows that some boda boda riders strongly discourage this style.

They insist that sitting sideways is unsafe, urging women to straddle the bike and hold onto them for "safety."

While presented as a skit, the video humorously highlights a common scenario, hinting that some riders may enjoy the close contact under the guise of concern.

Though meant for entertainment, the clip reflects real interactions many women experience when using boda bodas while dressed in skirts or dresses.

Watch the video below.

The Kenyan DAILY POST