Huyu haogopi Pneumonia? Netizens react to daring Nairobi LADY’s viral club video - See how she was dressed?

Sunday, June 1, 2025 - Nairobi slay queens are known for their bold fashion choices during nights out, but some outfits tend to spark controversy.
A case in point is this viral video from a local club shows
a young lady enjoying herself on the dance floor in a revealing outfit that has
stirred debate online.
Her daring fashion left little to the imagination, drawing
widespread attention and mixed reactions on social media.
Interestingly, the young lady, better known as slay queen,
appeared unfazed by the stares and continued dancing confidently throughout the
night.
While some praised her confidence, many netizens expressed
concern, with some warning that such minimal clothing could expose wearers to
health risks like pneumonia, especially given Nairobi’s chilly nightlife
temperatures.
Watch the video and reactions.
Huyu haogopi Pneumonia? pic.twitter.com/YNWhjHfqTC— DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 1, 2025
0 Comments