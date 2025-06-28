The Standard fires back at JUNET MOHAMED and CS MURKOMEN over ‘genocide’ remarks - ‘Shame on you’





Saturday, June 28, 2025 - The Standard newspaper has strongly condemned recent remarks by Suba East MP, Junet Mohammed, and Interior Cabinet Secretary, Kipchumba Murkomen, and accused the two leaders of orchestrating coordinated attacks on press freedom.

In a scathing editorial published in the Saturday Standard, the media house rebuked Junet’s inflammatory claims made in Parliament, where he accused The Standard Group and its shareholders of inciting genocide.

The editorial termed the allegations defamatory, reckless, and a direct threat to journalistic freedom.

“To liken any media house to Rwanda’s genocide-era propaganda machinery is not only false but also dishonours the memory of over 800,000 lives lost. Shame on you,” the editorial read.

The Standard also criticised Junet for dragging former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi - one of its shareholders - into the debate by implying a link to genocide financier Félicien Kabuga.

“This is not parliamentary oversight; it is a personal attack disguised as political concern,”

Despite mounting political pressure, The Standard reaffirmed its commitment to fearless, independent reporting and urged Parliament to uphold its constitutional duty to protect the Fourth Estate, warning against allowing political vendettas to undermine democratic values.

“Do not allow personal vendetta to override constitutional values.”

“When in doubt, look up at the motto inscribed at the door to your chamber 'For the welfare of society and the just government of the people',”

The Standard has emerged as a vocal critic of Ruto’s Government with some of its bold headlines rubbing the state the wrong way.