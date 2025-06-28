GACHAGUA breaks his silence over links to Gen Z protest chaos and reveals those who ‘funded’ the violent demos

Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly denied allegations linking him to the funding or coordination of goons who infiltrated the Gen Z-led protests on June 25th.
Speaking during an interview with NTV on Friday, Gachagua
dismissed the claims as baseless and instead blamed the Ministry of Interior
for the violence witnessed in several counties.
Gachagua argued that it was absurd to suggest that any
political figure could have orchestrated events across 26 counties, stressing
that the Gen Z protests were spontaneous and unstructured.
“It is playing around with Kenyans to imagine Rigathi
Gachagua or anybody else can coordinate activities in 26 counties at the same
time,” he said.
He criticised Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen, for failing
to prevent looting and violence, accusing law enforcement of standing by as
criminals took advantage of the situation.
Gachagua questioned the effectiveness of the National
Intelligence Service (NIS), asking whether they were unaware of the impending
chaos or chose to ignore it.
“The real violence began after 6pm, when police allowed
organised goons to loot businesses,” he alleged.
“Many protesters were arrested or killed, yet none of the
goons were apprehended.”
Gachagua insisted the violence was not from within the Gen Z
movement, which had remained peaceful.
He claimed the chaos were state-sponsored, aimed at
discrediting the protests and justifying a crackdown.
He concluded by urging CS Murkomen to “respect Kenyans'
intelligence” and warned that scapegoating peaceful demonstrators will only
fuel further public anger.
