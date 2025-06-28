GACHAGUA breaks his silence over links to Gen Z protest chaos and reveals those who ‘funded’ the violent demos







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has strongly denied allegations linking him to the funding or coordination of goons who infiltrated the Gen Z-led protests on June 25th.

Speaking during an interview with NTV on Friday, Gachagua dismissed the claims as baseless and instead blamed the Ministry of Interior for the violence witnessed in several counties.

Gachagua argued that it was absurd to suggest that any political figure could have orchestrated events across 26 counties, stressing that the Gen Z protests were spontaneous and unstructured.

“It is playing around with Kenyans to imagine Rigathi Gachagua or anybody else can coordinate activities in 26 counties at the same time,” he said.

He criticised Interior CS, Kipchumba Murkomen, for failing to prevent looting and violence, accusing law enforcement of standing by as criminals took advantage of the situation.

Gachagua questioned the effectiveness of the National Intelligence Service (NIS), asking whether they were unaware of the impending chaos or chose to ignore it.

“The real violence began after 6pm, when police allowed organised goons to loot businesses,” he alleged.

“Many protesters were arrested or killed, yet none of the goons were apprehended.”

Gachagua insisted the violence was not from within the Gen Z movement, which had remained peaceful.

He claimed the chaos were state-sponsored, aimed at discrediting the protests and justifying a crackdown.

He concluded by urging CS Murkomen to “respect Kenyans' intelligence” and warned that scapegoating peaceful demonstrators will only fuel further public anger.