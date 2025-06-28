Detectives parade the faces of Gen Z protesters who torched Kikuyu Law Courts and Sub County offices (PHOTOs)





Saturday, June 28, 2025 - On June 25th, 2025, protests in Kikuyu town, Kiambu County, marking the first anniversary of the 2024 Gen Z-led anti-Finance Bill demonstrations, turned destructive.

Protesters set fire to the Kikuyu Law Courts, Kikuyu Sub-County offices, and other Government facilities, including vehicles, tractors and tuk-tuks.

In response to the violence, detectives launched investigations to identify and apprehend the perpetrators.

As a result, 25 suspects have been arrested and arraigned before the Chief Magistrate’s Court at the Ruiru Law Courts.

Detectives obtained a 14-day custodial order to complete their investigations.

Additionally, two steel windows, a steel door, and a water tank, all stolen from the County Government's physical planning offices during the protests, were recovered in a bush in the Mai-ii-hii and Kabete areas.

Detectives continue to pursue more leads to hold more suspects accountable for this egregious crime.

The National Police Service urges members of the public to exercise restraint and avoid engaging in destructive behaviour during protests, as such actions will be met with the full force of the law.