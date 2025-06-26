The moment a plainclothes cop fled for his life after goons raided Kassmatt Supermarket in Githurai - Not even live bullets could stop them (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A chaotic scene unfolded in Githurai on Wednesday after goons brazenly raided Kassmatt Supermarket, overpowering a lone armed plainclothes police officer.

In the viral video, the officer is seen firing live rounds into the air in a desperate bid to scatter the unruly goons.

However, the defiant goons appear completely unfazed, taunting the officer and hurling insults as they continue to surge forward.

Sensing imminent danger, the officer flees the scene, leaving the goons to ransack and loot the supermarket with impunity.

The video has since caused a stir online, with many questioning the state’s grip on law and order.

The moment a plainclothes cop fled for his life after goons raided Kassmatt Supermarket in Githurai - Not even live bullets could stop them pic.twitter.com/l4LtwKe0Pg — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

