Goons caught on camera selling shoes looted from a Bata shop along Outering Road at a throwaway price - Police should track down these criminals (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 26, 2025 - A group of goons was captured on camera openly selling shoes looted from a Bata shop located along Outering Road during the anti-Government protests that turned chaotic on Wednesday.

In the video, the goons are seen displaying dozens of brand-new shoes, some still in original packaging, by the roadside, offering them at throwaway prices to passersby.

The shoes were part of the stock stolen after the goons took advantage of the protests and raided the Bata outlet.

The video has sparked public outrage, with many Kenyans demanding swift police action and the arrest of those involved.

“This is a criminal enterprise in broad daylight. If police can’t track these guys with such clear footage, then we have a bigger problem,” one X user commented.

The incident highlights the growing challenge of criminal elements hijacking peaceful protests to loot and destroy property.

Watch the video.

Goons caught on camera selling shoes looted from a Bata shop along Outering Road at a throwaway price pic.twitter.com/O9rkVGRPM6 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 26, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST