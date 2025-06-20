Dust is coming! Netizens warn PRESENTER KAI after his newly wed wife, DIANA YEGON, shared this on social media raising eyebrows (PHOTOs)







Friday, June 20, 2025 - Kenyan media personality and content creator, Presenter Kai, whose real name is Joseph Kai, recently said “I do” to his longtime sweetheart, Diana Yegon, in a stunning coastal wedding in Kilifi.

The two have been setting social media ablaze with stunning couple photos and romantic captions, exuding pure “couple goals” energy.

But while their love story appears picture-perfect, eagle-eyed netizens are starting to raise eyebrows.

It all began after Presenter Kai posted an in-flight photo of the two, proudly captioning it, “Flying out with my wife Diana Yegon.”

Meanwhile, Diana shared a solo photo from the same flight with a noticeably different tone: “InshaAllah, time to explore.”

The contrasting captions didn’t go unnoticed.

Some netizens are speculating that the imbalance in their expressions might hint at deeper dynamics in the relationship.

Many felt that Kai appeared more emotionally invested, while Diana’s tone suggested independence - or even distance.

“It’s giving simp energy,” one user wrote, while others predicted Kai might “soon see dust.”

See the posts and reactions below.

