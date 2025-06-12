The moment DIG ELIUD LAGAT’s car was blocked by angry youth outside his office - ALBERT OJWANG’s blood will haunt him forever (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - Tensions flared outside the offices of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Eliud Lagat on Thursday after a group of angry youths blocked his official vehicle from leaving the premises.

In a dramatic video that has since gone viral, a crowd of protestors, largely composed of frustrated Gen Z demonstrators, can be seen surrounding Lagat’s car, chanting and demanding accountability, following the murder of blogger Albert Ojwang.

The vehicle was unable to move as the youth stood firm, forcing his security team into a brief standoff.

Sensing danger, the driver was forced to reverse to avoid a violent confrontation.

The mood outside Lagat’s office was intense, with chants of “We want justice!” filling the air.

The DIG Lagat's car was blocked by angry citizens from moving out of his office pic.twitter.com/KUY5nGgBVy — 𝗩𝗶𝗴𝗶𝗹𝗮𝗻𝘁𝗲 𝗩𝗮𝗻𝗴𝘂𝗮𝗿𝗱 (@vinguard254) June 12, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST