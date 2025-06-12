Kenyan LADY introduces her hunk boyfriend to her family as they plan to settle down, but netizens spot major red flags (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - A Kenyan lady has gone viral after proudly introducing her handsome boyfriend to her family in what was supposed to be a heartwarming moment - but social media users are seeing something entirely different.

In a trending video shared online, the lady is seen beaming with joy as she brings her muscular, stylish partner home to meet her parents.

The two appear deeply in love, holding hands and laughing as the family welcomes him with open arms.

However, the internet isn’t buying it.

Within hours, the video attracted thousands of comments-with netizens pointing out several "red flags" they claim the lady is ignoring.

From the boyfriend’s suspiciously flashy lifestyle to his body language.

“He looks like he has five other girlfriends in different counties,” one user wrote.

“That man gives ‘I’m here for the soft life’ energy,” another added.

Others went further, accusing him of being a "soft life hunter" - a term used to describe men who enter relationships for financial gain.

Watch the video.

Kenyan LADY introduces her hunk boyfriend to her family as they plan to settle down, but netizens spot major red flags pic.twitter.com/KB1VeCorHz — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2025

