Tanzanian Government goes after MP who condemned the abduction and torture of activists - SAMIA SULUHU is a ruthless dictator!





Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - The Tanzanian Government has shut down the Glory of Christ Church, owned by vocal Kawe MP and televangelist Josephat Gwajima, just days after he publicly condemned the abduction of human rights activists, including some from Kenya.

The suspension was officially communicated on Monday, June 2nd, through a letter from the Registrar of Civil Societies.

According to the letter, Gwajima was accused of using the pulpit to deliver politically charged messages that authorities claim could “endanger peace and national stability.”

The church allegedly violated its registration mandate by becoming a platform for political activism rather than strictly religious purposes.

Shortly after the announcement, Gwajima posted on Facebook, saying his church was surrounded by police. “Police have surrounded the church… I don't know what they want to do,” he said.

The suspension follows Gwajima’s outspoken criticism of enforced disappearances in Tanzania.

He claimed to have documented over 85 cases, warning that such incidents were tarnishing the country’s image and undermining tourism by creating fear about safety.

On Monday, June 2nd, 2025, renowned Kenyan activist and journalist Boniface Mwangi, alongside Ugandan activist Agatha Atuhaire, held an emotional international press conference in Nairobi, recounting their horrific ordeal in the hands of Tanzanian officials.

The two had travelled to Tanzanian to support opposition leader, Tundu Lissu, who is facing treason charges.

Mwangi, visibly shaken, described being detained for several days, tortured, and humiliated.

“They tied me upside down and flogged my feet. I screamed until no sound came out.”

“They played gospel music to drown my cries, stuffed underwear in my mouth, and later interrogated me while filming everything,” Mwangi said tearfully.

Mwangi added that they threatened to release the video if he spoke about the assault.

On her part, Agatha Atuhaire also described similar abuse.