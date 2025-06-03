Deadly collision at Matisi-Webuye Bridge claims lives of all officers in police vehicle - The police vehicle was being driven on the wrong side of the road (PHOTOs)







Tuesday, June 3, 2025 - Tragedy struck on Tuesday after a fatal road accident at the Matisi-Webuye Bridge claimed the lives of all police officers aboard a patrol vehicle.

The crash, which involved a police vehicle and a trailer, occurred under chilling circumstances.

According to initial reports, the police vehicle was being driven on the wrong side of the road when it collided head-on with the oncoming trailer.

All officers inside the vehicle died on the spot, marking one of the most tragic road accidents involving law enforcement in recent times.

Authorities have launched investigations into the cause of the accident, with particular attention to why the police vehicle was on the wrong side of the road.

The Kenyan DAILY POST