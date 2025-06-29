Suspects involved in looting spree during Gen-Z protests in Embu arrested and some of the stolen items recovered (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - In the ongoing crackdown on criminals who took advantage of the June 25th, 2025 protests to destroy or steal other citizens' property, six suspects have been arrested in Embu County and several recoveries made at their homesteads.

The suspects are Peter Mugane Kuria, 22, Ian Macharia Wangare, 19, Joseph Musila Mugo,45, who was found with a stolen washing machine, and Maxwell Wafula Ongae, 28, in whose house were found assorted retail products stolen from a shop.

Also arrested was 29-year-old Jackson Njagi who was found with bottles of stolen whisky and a bunch of steel wire, and Brian Mbuvi, 26, who was ambushed at Downtown Guest House with assorted stolen items including two desktops, a TV set, three pairs of boots, several wrist watches, jackets, pairs of new jeans trousers, extension cables among others.

The suspects have been placed in custody pending arraignment at Embu Law Courts on Monday, June 30th.

The Kenyan DAILY POST