ROSELINE KATUNGWA, the Kamba gospel singer whose private video with a pastor went viral, snatches another woman’s husband, barely a year after church wedding (PHOTOs)







Saturday, June 28, 2025 - Controversial Kamba gospel singer Roseline Katungwa, who previously caused a stir after a private video with a pastor leaked online, is once again making headlines, this time for wrecking another woman's marriage.

Katungwa is accused of snatching a man who had just tied the knot with Nelius Mwongeli in a church wedding less than a year ago.

Sources claim that Katungwa started a secret affair with Mwongeli’s estranged husband months after their wedding, leading to the breakdown of the young marriage.

Unbothered by the growing backlash, the scandal-ridden singer recently flaunted the man on her social media pages, proudly declaring that she is “officially off the market.”

She went a step further and revealed that they are planning a wedding.

The bold move has sparked outrage among online users and members of the gospel community, with many questioning her moral standing as a minister of the word.





Nelius and her estranged husband during better times.





Katungwa is now planning a wedding with Nelius’s estranged husband.