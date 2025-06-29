More suspects who looted property and torched a police post during Gen Z protests arrested as the crackdown continues (PHOTOs)







Sunday, June 29, 2025 - In the ongoing operation to apprehend looters and recover stolen property during the tumultuous demonstrations on June 25th, 2025, law enforcement officers from DCI Mbeere South and Kiritiri Police Station have apprehended Francisca Mwingi and Linda Karimi and recovered a white-water tank with a metal casing, one of the many items pilfered from Kiritiri Market amid the chaos.

Simultaneously, in another operation conducted in the Kikuyu and Dagoretti areas, detectives intercepted and detained a Nissan matatu, registration number KAW 702K.

The vehicle is believed to have been used to transport rioters from Gachui-Mutuini area to Dagoretti Centre, where the suspects stole firearms and police uniforms, assaulted officers, and set the Police Post ablaze.

Four suspects: Sammy Ndungu Kariuki, also known as Ndoji, who is the mobilizer of the goons; Lawrence Kariuki Ndungu, who was captured on CCTV footage where a stolen police firearm was seen; Ali Shama Tabet, alias Alibaba; and Simon Njoroge Hiuhu, who were found in possession of suspected stolen goods looted from various shops during the day of the demonstration, were arrested.

Meanwhile, in Maai Mahiu, Naivasha Sub-County, seven individuals were taken into custody: Raphael Njagi, Kelvin Kahuha, David Kinyanjui, Susan Njeri Karanja, Grace Mugure, Johanna Gichigo, and Joseph Nganga Njambi.

Investigators recovered a variety of stolen goods, including two curtains, three pillows with pillowcases, one curtain rod, and two big sufurias stolen from Transit Hotel.

As these suspects undergo processing, awaiting their day in court, facing charges ranging from malicious property damage to theft and arson, investigators are ramping up their efforts to apprehend more looters and recover additional stolen items.