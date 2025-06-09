Study reveals why men are twice as likely to die from broken heart syndrome as women







The "broken heart syndrome" has long been associated with women, especially older women facing emotional turmoil.

However, a new study published in the Journal of the American Heart Association reveals a surprising twist.

While women experience this rare heart condition more often, it may be deadlier for men.

Known medically as takotsubo cardiomyopathy, this condition mimics a heart attack.

Triggered by sudden emotional or physical stress like a breakup, job loss, or even something joyful like winning the lottery - it causes the heart's main pumping chamber to weaken temporarily, resulting in chest pain, breathlessness, or palpitations.

“The study analyzed nearly 200,000 U.S. hospital cases from 2016 to 2020.”

Only 17% of those diagnosed were men - but their in-hospital death rate was a staggering 11.2%, more than twice that of women.

So why the gender gap?

Researchers suggest several factors.

Men may produce more stress hormones (like catecholamines), leading to more intense cardiac responses.

Estrogen in women might offer some heart protection.

There’s also the social side: men may downplay symptoms or delay treatment, and doctors may not recognize the syndrome quickly due to its reputation as a “woman’s condition.”

“Most physicians know about takotsubo, but many still think of it as a woman’s disease,” warns Dr. Deepak Bhatt of Mount Sinai.

“That delay can be fatal.”

“The good news? When caught early, broken heart syndrome is usually reversible with rest and medication.”

Doctors recommend managing chronic stress with daily habits like exercise, meditation, or talk therapy.

“Building emotional resilience might just be the best heart medicine we have.” said cardiologist Dr. Movahed.

