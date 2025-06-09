IG KANJA confirms influencer ALBERT OJWANG, who died in police custody, was arrested for allegedly defaming Deputy IG ELIUD LAGAT







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has confirmed that the late influencer and teacher, Albert Ojwang, who died while in police custody, was arrested for allegedly defaming Deputy Inspector General Eliud Lagat.

Speaking to journalists during a press briefing at Central Police Station in Nairobi on Monday, Kanja disclosed that a formal complaint was filed by Lagat, which led to Ojwang’s arrest.

“There was a complaint that had been logged by the DIG KPS (Eliud Lagat) that his name was being tarnished, and that is why Albert Ojwang was arrested,” Kanja confirmed.

However, Kanja dismissed suggestions of foul play, stating that Lagat had the right to lodge a complaint like any other citizen.

He said Ojwang was arrested at his home in Homa Bay County on Friday by DCI officers and booked at 9:35 p.m under OB number 136/7/6/2025.

According to the police, Ojwang was later found unconscious during routine checks and rushed to Mbagathi Hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival.

Police had earlier stated Ojwang died from injuries sustained after allegedly hitting his head on a cell wall.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched an investigation into Ojwang’s death.

IPOA Chair Ahmed Issack Hassan visited the scene on Sunday night, and the agency pledged a thorough, transparent probe.

Meanwhile, Kanja has since interdicted the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) and all officers on duty at the Central Police Station that night.