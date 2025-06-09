Former New Mathare FC goalkeeper, ERIC WAFULA, lynched by a mob after he was caught stealing a mobile phone from a pedestrian in Pangani (PHOTO)







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Former Mathare Youth Sports Association (MYSA) goalkeeper Eric Wafula was lynched by a mob on Saturday after snatching a mobile phone from a pedestrian in Pangani.

Reports indicate that Eric and his accomplice were riding on a motorbike when they snatched a mobile phone.

They were both stoned to death.

Their bodies were taken to Nairobi Funeral Home and registered as unknown male adults.

Wafula previously played for FKF Division 2 side New Mathare FC before leaving under mysterious circumstances.

He later featured for various small teams in Mathare Area 4.

It is reported that Wafula was not new to crime as he had earlier escaped mob justice in a similar incident involving phone theft.

A police officer from John Saga Police Station disclosed that Wafula had been living on borrowed time and that the fame from his football career had saved him from mob justice on several occasions.

“The fame that came with his talent saved his life many times. All I can say is that he was a talented goalkeeper, and it is tragic that his life ended this way,” the officer said.