SONKO’s daughter, SAUMU, meets a lady they share the same deadbeat baby daddy with on Tiktok - He has sent her only 5K in 9 years despite being a Senator







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Social media was thrown into a frenzy after an awkward and unexpected exchange unfolded on TikTok, involving Saumu Mbuvi, daughter of former Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko, and a little-known lady who revealed they share the same baby daddy, controversial former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

The drama began when the lady left a casual comment under one of Saumu's TikTok posts, saying: “Life is so private no one knows we share baby daddy with you,”

Caught off guard, Saumu replied bluntly: “Which baby daddy?”

To which the lady clarified: “The ex, toxic Senator,”

Saumu, seemingly realizing who she was referring to, responded: “Alar, small world. Such a toxic man.”

What stunned many was the lady’s next revelation - that the ex-Senator had only sent Ksh 5,000 in 9 years for the child they share.

The comment section lit up with reactions, with many expressing sympathy, disbelief, and disgust at the level of alleged neglect.

Saumu has previously spoken about her own rocky relationship with Anwar, including allegations of abuse and emotional trauma.

Below are photos of the lady, who now reveals that the former Senator left her to raise their daughter single-handedly just like Saumu.