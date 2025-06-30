Mali ya Mheshimiwa? Drama on X after slay queen shares M-Pesa message from Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, RONALD KARAURI, sparking dating rumours







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is on fire after a flashy Nairobi slay queen caused a stir by posting an M-Pesa screenshot showing a cash transfer from Kasarani MP and SportPesa CEO, Ronald Karauri, sparking widespread dating rumours and heated online debates.

In the now-viral post, the lady flaunted a message showing Ksh 25,000 sent by Ronald Karauri.

The post was up for less than 20 minutes before being deleted - but not before hawk-eyed netizens captured screenshots and spread them like wildfire.

Kenyans on X immediately jumped into action, with some speculating that the flamboyant MP could be romantically involved with the lady, known for parading her lavish lifestyle online.

What triggered even more reactions, however, was the modest amount of money in the transaction.

“Ksh 25K only? From SportPesa CEO? That’s transport money for him,” one user mocked.

“She exposed herself for peanuts. At least wait for Ksh 250K,” another user wrote.

See reactions online.

Below is a photo of the lady, who has since deactivated her account.



