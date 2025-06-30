MIKE SONKO’s daughter, SAUMU, reveals how men have 'shown her dust' - She cancelled two introductions and a wedding after hiring a private investigator (VIDEO)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko’s daughter, Saumu Mbuvi, has opened up about her rocky love life, revealing that she cancelled two traditional introductions and even a planned wedding ceremony, all thanks to the findings of a private investigator.

In a video shared on her Tiktok account, Saumu says she has faced heartbreak after heartbreak, until she gave up on love.

She emotionally recalled how she was deeply in love and ready to settle down, until hiring a private investigator changed everything.

“Life is so private that no one knows I cancelled two introductions and Nikaah after I hired a private investigator on these men. It can never be me,’’ she captioned the video.

Saumu was once in a hyped romantic affair with former Lamu Senator Anwar Loitiptip.

Their affair ended in tears after she publicly accused him of subjecting her to both physical and emotional abuse.

The Kenyan DAILY POST