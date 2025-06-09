Slay Queen Senator KAREN NYAMU sparks outrage over insensitive remarks on OJWANG’s death in police custody - LOOK!







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Senator Karen Nyamu is facing a public backlash over controversial comments she made regarding the death of Albert Ojwang, a 31-year-old teacher and influencer who died while in police custody at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

On June 9th, 2025, Nyamu questioned the official narrative of Ojwang’s death in a statement that many have condemned as insensitive.

“Who arrested Albert Ojwang? Why was he alone in a police cell? Do we have surveillance cameras in the cells?” Nyamu wrote.

“We have seen shameless self-abductions to set the people against their Government, and it is not lost on us what this desperate, bitter opposition is capable of just to make the government look bad.”

Her remarks, which appeared to suggest that the opposition may have staged Ojwang’s death to tarnish the Government’s image, have sparked outrage online.

Critics argue that Nyamu is deflecting from serious concerns about police brutality.

The police have already confirmed Ojwang had been arrested over an alleged offensive post about Deputy IG Eliud Lagat.