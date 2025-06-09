SAMIDOH’s former side chick KAREN NYAMU claims police officers are colluding with the opposition to abduct and kill people to taint the Government’s image







Monday, June 9, 2025 - Nominated Senator Karen Nyamu, widely known for her past relationship with celebrated Mugithi artist Samidoh, has sparked fresh controversy with sensational claims involving elements within the police service.

Nyamu alleged that some police officers are working hand-in-hand with the opposition to abduct and eliminate individuals in a covert effort to portray the Kenya Kwanza Government in a negative light.

In a startling twist, Nyamu cited Samidoh himself, her former partner and father of her two children, as one of the police officers allegedly being used in this alleged scheme.

Samidoh, who doubles as a police officer and a celebrated musician, has recently stirred the public by leading fans in chanting “Wantam” slogans during live performances, which Nyamu suggests is part of a coordinated effort to undermine President William Ruto’s administration.

Check out her post.

The Kenyan DAILY POST