SAMIDOH’s former side chick KAREN NYAMU claims police officers are colluding with the opposition to abduct and kill people to taint the Government’s image

Monday, June 9, 2025 - Nominated
Senator Karen Nyamu, widely known for her past relationship with
celebrated Mugithi artist Samidoh, has sparked fresh controversy with
sensational claims involving elements within the police service.
Nyamu alleged that some police officers are working
hand-in-hand with the opposition to abduct and eliminate individuals in a
covert effort to portray the Kenya Kwanza Government in a negative
light.
In a startling twist, Nyamu cited Samidoh himself, her
former partner and father of her two children, as one of the police officers
allegedly being used in this alleged scheme.
Samidoh, who doubles as a police officer and a celebrated
musician, has recently stirred the public by leading fans in chanting “Wantam” slogans
during live performances, which Nyamu suggests is part of a coordinated effort
to undermine President William Ruto’s administration.
