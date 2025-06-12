Kilimani Chronicles!!! A LADY reveals crazy things they do in Kilimani apartments to fund their lavish lifestyles (VIDEO)







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - A young lady has left netizens stunned after revealing the wild and controversial things that city slay queens do in Kilimani to sustain their flashy lifestyles.

In a now-viral video, the bold woman speaks candidly about the “unspoken hustle” behind the glamorous lives often portrayed on Instagram and TikTok.

Behind the opulence, she claims, lies a reality that many would rather not talk about.

According to the lady, some women are forced to throw away their dignity and engage in questionable activities to keep up appearances in Nairobi’s high-end social circles.

Her shocking revelations have triggered a fiery debate across social media.

While some users praised her honesty and bravery in exposing the truth, others condemned the glamorization of such lifestyles, calling for a shift towards genuine entrepreneurship.

Watch the video.

Kilimani Chronicles!!! A LADY reveals crazy things they do in Kilimani apartments to fund their lavish lifestyles pic.twitter.com/Rd32rpAI9F — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 12, 2025

