Drama escalates as OSCAR SUDI’s side chick, MERCY MAASAI, fires back at HANIFA - Claims she also dishes out flesh to MP, FARAH MAALIM







Thursday, June 12, 2025 - The online spat between popular social media personality, Mercy Maasai, and activist, Hanifa, has escalated, with Maasai now washing Hanifa’s dirty linen in public.

Drama started after Hanifa claimed that Mercy was involved in an affair with Kapseret Member of Parliament, Oscar Sudi, further alleging that the legislator has been instrumental in helping her secure state tenders.

In a swift and fiery response, Mercy Maasai accused Hanifa of hypocrisy and claimed she was hiding behind “a bui bui” to appear morally upright while allegedly engaging in a secret relationship with former Deputy Speaker and Dadaab MP, Farah Maalim.

Below are screenshots of online wars of words between the two.

