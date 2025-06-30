Slay Queen MERCY MASAI fuels rumors of her affair with OSCAR SUDI after ‘jetting’ out together to Paris with the controversial MP (LOOK)







Monday, June 30, 2025 - Popular X personality, Mercy Masai, seems to be reveling in the buzz surrounding her alleged affair with Kapseret MP, Oscar Sudi.

The whispers began after activist Hanifa accused the outspoken MP of bankrolling Mercy’s extravagant lifestyle using public funds.

She added fuel to the fire last week when she posted a photo chilling with Sudi in his house upcountry leaving netizens speculating over their undeniable chemistry.

Not one to shy away from attention, Mercy kept the rumor mill spinning when she later shared a photo aboard a plane, cheekily captioned, “Wacha nifike France.”

Coincidentally, Sudi was in Paris on the same day, cheering on Kenyan athletics queen Faith Kipyegon in her historic mile attempt.

The timing sparked even more chatter, with fans speculating that Mercy was jetting off to meet him.

But is there truth to the tea? Or is Mercy simply capitalizing on the attention for clout?

See the posts below.

