REVEALED! How UDA party digital strategist, ANTONELLA KAKUKO, broke her marriage by dishing out flesh to party bigwigs - She was married to journalist KENDAGOR OBADIAH (PHOTOs)

Tuesday, June 24,
2025 - UDA party digital strategist, Antonella Kakuko, finds herself at the center of a storm after
explosive revelations emerged linking her to a string of illicit affairs with
top-ranking party bigwigs, leading to the collapse of her marriage to renowned
journalistm Kendagor
Obadiah.
According to vocal blogger Aoko Otieno, Antonella, was secretly
entangled with several high-profile figures within the ruling party, including
President William Ruto’s powerful Personal Assistant, Farouk Kibet.
Despite being married to Obadiah in a church wedding,
Antonella routinely sneaked off to luxurious apartments where she allegedly
entertained influential UDA insiders.
In a bid to exit her marriage without suspicion, Antonella
is said to have falsely accused Obadiah of being abusive, allegations close
friends say were completely fabricated to justify her continued escapades.
These revelations come just as Kakuko faces accusations of
helping coordinate goons to infiltrate the upcoming June 25th peaceful
protests.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
0 Comments