Slain blogger ALBERT OJWANG’s father swindled of over Ksh 500,000 raised for burial and family support







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Tragedy has struck twice for the family of slain blogger, Albert Ojwang, after it emerged that over Ksh 500,000 raised by well-wishers for his burial and family support has been fraudulently withdrawn from his father’s Mpesa account.

According to the family spokesperson and Albert’s uncle, Polycarp Odhiambo, the money mobilized through comedian Eric Omondi’s Sisi Kwa Sisi Initiative, vanished under suspicious circumstances.

“A few days ago, my brother (Albert's father) went to withdraw the money but encountered a problem because he didn’t have an ID. When he visited Safaricom for assistance, he discovered that even his own Ksh 17,000 was missing,” Odhiambo explained.

Upon checking the transaction statement, the family discovered that over Ksh 500,000 had been withdrawn by unknown individuals, whose names appeared in the Mpesa logs.

This heartbreaking case comes barely a week after a similar incident involving the father of Boniface Kariuki, a hawker who was fatally shot during recent anti-Government protests.

In that case, over Ksh 200,000 raised by the same initiative was allegedly stolen under similar circumstances.

