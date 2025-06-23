A Gen Z caught on camera conversing with DEDAN KIMATHI’s statue ahead of 25th June protests - This generation is crazy (VIDEO)







Monday, June 23, 2025 - In a moment that has left netizens amused, a bold Gen Z protester has gone viral after he was caught on camera having a seemingly deep conversation with the statue of freedom fighter Dedan Kimathi in Nairobi’s CBD.

In the short but powerful clip, the young man stands in front of the statue and addresses it directly, as if seeking Kimathi’s blessing or guidance ahead of the highly anticipated June 25th anti-Government protests.

The video has quickly gone viral, further fueling the momentum for the planned protests, which have been gaining massive support from the younger generation over issues of governance, unemployment, and economic hardship.

A Gen Z caught on camera conversing with DEDAN KIMATHI’s statue ahead of 25th June protests - This generation is crazy pic.twitter.com/ol6kWzlG40 — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2025

The Kenyan DAILY POST