Watch as LADIES ridicule DP KITHURE KINDIKI for his soprano voice - Hii ni madharau







Monday, June 23, 2025 - Two young ladies have gone viral after a video surfaced online showing them mocking Deputy President Kithure Kindiki over the high-pitched tone of his voice.

In the trending clip, the duo can be seen imitating Kindiki’s distinctive soprano-style delivery, bursting into laughter as they mimic his recent fiery public address.

“Mimi ni noma, si noma!” one of them is heard saying, imitating Kindiki’s now-viral phrase from a recent political function where he vowed to crush his political detractors.

The video has since ignited a heated conversation across social media platforms.

Some Kenyans have slammed the clip as disrespectful, arguing that public leaders should be criticized for their policies and actions, not their personal traits.

However, others, particularly from the Gen Z crowd, have defended the video as humorous political satire and a form of youthful expression.

LADIES ridicule DP KITHURE KINDIKI for his soprano voice - Hii ni madharau pic.twitter.com/GFJDwr3Oqn — DAILY POST 🇰🇪 (@dailypost_ke) June 23, 2025

