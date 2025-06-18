Shock as police officer attached to the elite Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) dies while getting rid of pregnancy in Nairobi







Wednesday, June 18, 2025 - A female police constable attached to the elite Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) has died while allegedly terminating pregnancy in Kawangware, Nairobi.

The officer, who was on leave from her Embakasi-based station, was rushed unconscious to a hospital in Kawangware on Wednesday, June 18th.

She was transferred from another unnamed health facility, but a doctor at the receiving hospital confirmed she had already died and was not admitted.

According to police reports, the officer may have been induced into labour at the initial facility.

She reportedly succumbed to excessive bleeding before reaching the second hospital.

Her body was taken to the mortuary pending an autopsy.

Police have arrested a nurse on duty and a driver attached to the clinic for questioning.

This tragic case comes against the backdrop of alarming national abortion statistics.

Data from the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC) and the Norwegian Agency for Development Cooperation (NADC) indicates Kenya recorded 792,694 induced abortions in 2023.

Shockingly, nearly 80% of the women involved were married, challenging prevailing assumptions about abortion demographics.

Nairobi and Central Kenya recorded the highest abortion rates at 78.3 per 1,000 women, while Coast and North Eastern had the lowest at 38.7.